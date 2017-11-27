A smooth transition back into the routine

During one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, we certainly couldn't argue with Mother Nature as our weather remained quiet around Mid-Michigan and much of the country as well.

It's always tough getting back into the routine after an extended holiday weekend, but thankfully the weather around the area should remain quiet through today and really, much of the week.

Today & Tonight

A few clouds are overhead in Mid-Michigan this morning, but we're seeing plenty of breaks in those clouds, which are allowing temperatures to get off to a cool start this morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most areas aren't seeing much wind, but for those that are, wind chills are dropping into the middle 20s.

Cloud cover that's out there this morning will diminish as the morning goes on, with just a few high thin clouds expected through today, giving us a mostly sunny Monday. That sunshine will guide our temperatures into the lower and middle 40s in most areas through today.

Winds will be turning southeast today, but will remain light around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should keep the temperature and wind chill difference minimal.

Expect skies to stay fairly clear through the evening hours, which should allow temperatures to fall into the 30s for a time tonight, but warm air will be pushing back into the region, leading to rising temperatures overnight. We'll likely hit our lows for Tuesday right at the midnight hour, around the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday

With rising temperatures overnight, out-the-door temperatures on Tuesday morning will be incredibly mild in the lower and middle 40s, actually reflecting a lot of high temperatures in recent weeks.

Winds will be breezy during the overnight, which will keep wind chills a bit colder in the 30s, but overall we'll be warmer than we have been.

Of course days with warmer starts tend to lead to warmer finishes and we definitely expect that for our highs on Tuesday afternoon. Highs should have no trouble reaching into the lower and middle 50s, perhaps a few upper 50s with strong southwesterly flow.

It will be breezy at times tomorrow, with sustained winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour possible.

Eventually, a cold front that will be passing through will give us a chance for a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Any showers that do develop don't look overly impressive and should remain on the lighter side. Rainfall totals tomorrow are expected to remain under one-tenth of an inch if even measurable at all.

