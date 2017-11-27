Visitation to be held for deputy killed during police pursuit

A family and community are paying their respects after a deputy was killed in the line of duty.

Christopher Berak, 22, has been charged with first degree premeditated homicide and murder of a peace officer.

Late Wednesday night, Berak allegedly walked in the Lapeer County Jail.

"They heard him talking about that he was God and that he was here at the county jail to break out one of his 'sons or followers,’” Sheriff Scott McKenna said.

When he left, deputies went after him.

Deputy Eric Overall with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office put out stop sticks to help end the chase when Berak allegedly crashed into him on M-15 and Seymore Lake Road.

"It doesn't matter how right or how everything went perfectly through this thing. These deputies - everyone involved -struggle with that because we played a roll in that. Ultimately this man chose to do a deliberate act to kill a deputy, to kill a dad to kill a husband at the drop of the hat,” McKenna said.

On Saturday, Berak’s attorney told the judge he was on probation for attempting to flee and elude law enforcement. His attorney said Berak has been seeing a psychiatrist.

"He has very good parental support I don't think he's a risk a flight, but judge to be frank I do understand how serious these charges are,” Attorney Stephen Rabaut said.

"Obviously this is a very serious offense given all the factors that I've outlined on the record I'm going to deny bond at this time,” the judge replied.

Berak will be back in court December 4 for a probable cause hearing.

A visitation for Overall is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 at Mt. Zion Church in Independence Township. The deputy was a 22-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff's Department and lived in Genesee County. He was recently married and had an adult son, officials said.

