Top 5 on 5: Best Christmas tree farm in Mid-Michigan

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, a lot of folks have their sights set on Christmas.

But first, you need your Christmas tree! Have you found one yet?

In this week's Top 5 on 5, we're looking for the best place to get a natural tree in Mid-Michigan.

Send your nominations to top5on5@wnem.com

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.