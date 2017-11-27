Cole Swindell returning to The Dow Event Center - WNEM TV 5

Cole Swindell returning to The Dow Event Center

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Country music star Cole Swindell is returning to Saginaw.

The singer will perform at The Dow Event Center on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Chris Jansen and Lauren Alaina.

Tickets go on sale December 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. The cost ranges from $29.75 to $49.75.

>>Click here for more tour info<<

