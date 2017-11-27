Cole Swindell returning to The Dow Event Center

Country music star Cole Swindell is returning to Saginaw.

The singer will perform at The Dow Event Center on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Chris Jansen and Lauren Alaina.

Tickets go on sale December 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. The cost ranges from $29.75 to $49.75.

>>Click here for more tour info<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.