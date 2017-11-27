Crash causes FedEx van to tip in Saginaw County

Authorities are investigating three separate crashes in Saginaw County.

The first crash was reported at about 8:16 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of M-46 near Miller Road. Officers had eastbound lanes closed in the area while they investigate. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

The second crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of M-46 near Campbell Lane. Officers had the westbound lane closed while they investigate. It’s also unclear if there are any injuries in that crash.

Both scenes have since cleared.

The third crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on State Street in Saginaw Township. The crash happened across the street from the Arby's and McDonald's Kia dealership between a FedEx van and a blue Ford.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

