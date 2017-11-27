Saginaw girl, 9, spearheads Christmas toy drive for local kids

A Mid-Michigan nine-year-old is making it her mission to help children in Saginaw County have a merrier Christmas.

Michaela Witgen kicked off her collection for Toys for Tots in October. She’s been pretty busy ever since.

“I’ve been collecting pop cans from teachers and at church, and some people are sending me their bottle and can receipts so I can buy toys,” Witgen said.

The fourth-grader at Peace Lutheran School said she’s received or purchases about 72 new toys. However, her goal is 100.

“I want kids to get the same joy I feel on Christmas,” she said.

On top of the toy collection, Witgen is also organizing a bake sale and “No Collar for a Dollar Day” where students can forgo the usual dress code for a $1 donation.

The event will be held on Nov. 30.

“When Michaela approached me about conducting the special events and toy drive here at school, I said yes because she had already done so much on her own,” said Peace School Principal Joel Keup. “Michaela got the ball rolling for a project the entire school can participate in that will be a blessing and a great lesson in helping others.”

If you would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy for Michaela’s Toys for Tots drive you can drop it off by Friday, Dec. 1 at Peace School in Saginaw Township or by Sunday, Dec. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church located at 3427 Adams Ave. in Saginaw.