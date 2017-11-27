Ferry company offering 50% off tickets to Mackinac Island

If you’re planning a trip to Mackinac Island next year, you may want to take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal.

The Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry is offering 50 percent off regular priced ferry tickets using the promo code: BLACK17. The ferry company announced Monday they are extending their Black Friday sale for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is the last big hurrah in the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping marathon.

Sale prices are only valid through midnight on Monday, Nov. 27.

The tickets are redeemable April 20 to Oct. 31 of 2018 and are nonrefundable.

Adult and Child round-trip tickets will be half off regular $26 adult & $14 child ticket prices.

>>Click here for more details<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.