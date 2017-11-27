Safety officers extinguish kitchen, attic fire in Bay City

Bay City Department of Public Safety extinguished a fire in a two-story house on Sibley Street.

On Nov. 22 at 8:42 p.m., Bay City Department of Public Safety officers and firefighters were dispatched to 810 Sibley Street for a house fire.

The caller said they saw smoke everywhere and could see flames coming from the kitchen.

Five firefighters and six public safety officers were initially sent and arrived around 8:46 p.m.

When public safety personnel arrived, they found a two-story house with smoke coming out of it.

Personnel then entered the house to extinguish the fire and found it had spread to the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.