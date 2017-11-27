Help celebrate matriarch’s 96th birthday with online greetings - WNEM TV 5

Help celebrate matriarch’s 96th birthday with online greetings

FRANKENMUTH, MI

Dorothy Zehnder is the matriarch of the family that has been feeding hungry visitors at the Frankenmuth and Bavarian Inn Restaurant for decades.

Zehnder says everyday is a special day, but Dec. 1 is extra special as she will be celebrating her 96th birthday.

Help Zehnder ring in another great year by sending her an online greeting by email at events@bavarianinn.com.

“We know first-hand how much our mother appreciates the connection with our guests,” said Bill Zehnder, the president of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. “She really sees our many guests as friends and I know she’ll appreciate hearing from them on this special day.”

