Lions put safety Tavon Wilson on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions have put safety Tavon Wilson on injured reserve with a shoulder problem.

Wilson has started 23 games over the past two seasons for Detroit. He has two sacks and an interception this season.

The Lions also announced Monday that they have signed wide receiver Bradley Marquez and safety Rolan Milligan to the active roster from the practice squad, and they have signed wide receiver Jace Billingsley and safety Stefan McClure to the practice squad. Detroit says guard Joe Dahl, currently on injured reserve, is returning to practice.

The Lions play at Baltimore this coming weekend.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.