Police investigate homicide after person found dead - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate homicide after person found dead

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Burton police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a home.

Police were called to Clayword Street in Burton about 10:40 a.m. on Monday in response to a person believed to be dead, Burton Police Chief Tom Osterholzer said.

The victim appeared to have been dead for several days, Osterholzer said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Osterholzer said it is suspicious how the victim was left.

TV5 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.