Police investigate homicide after person found dead

Burton police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a home.

Police were called to Clayword Street in Burton about 10:40 a.m. on Monday in response to a person believed to be dead, Burton Police Chief Tom Osterholzer said.

The victim appeared to have been dead for several days, Osterholzer said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Osterholzer said it is suspicious how the victim was left.

