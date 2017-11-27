Saginaw police investigate armed robbery - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw police investigate armed robbery

stock photo stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw police are investigating an armed robbery.

It happened about 4:10 p.m. at Baker Auto, 2401 E. Holland.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

