Bronner's keeping busy with Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday is often associated with the big retailers like Amazon and Walmart, but don't count out the local stores.

Now that Black Friday is over, people are turning their attention to online shopping, looking for Cyber Monday deals.

As shoppers spend their money online, stores are getting ready to get the products out.

"We prepare way ahead of time because we know this is going to be one of our busiest days for orders coming in," said Cindy Ross, internet fulfillment manager for Bronner's in Frankenmuth.

Ross said the staff has been prepping all weekend for Cyber Monday orders.

"We brought in extra crews to help ship out the packages that were already here, the orders," Ross said.

She said they are expecting about 4,000 to 5,000 orders on Monday.

Bronner's had about 11,000 online orders over the past weekend.

While Cyber Monday is a convenient option for customers, Ross said the day is beneficial for Bronner's employees as well.

"It increases our orders for this great crew that I have working for me. It keeps them busy. It gives them extra hours and they love that," Ross said.

The employees aren't the only ones who reap the benefits from the online sales.

"Well, this helps Bronner's by increasing our sales. It'll actually drive traffic to our store also," Ross said.

Ross said even though many people are shopping on the Bronner's website, some customers still like to walk down the aisles and shop in the Christmas wonderland.

