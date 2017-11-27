Christmas decorations vandalized in Saginaw neighborhood

A Mid-Michigan man is upset after an unknown Grinch destroyed the Christmas decorations outside of his home.

It’s a story that has also upset neighbors who enjoy the festive display.

>>Slideshow: Christmas lawn decorations vandalized<<

“I’m sad, really sad,” said Eddie Artcliff, the owner of the decorations.

Artcliff has fond memories of Christmas, but what happened to his decorations in front of his home is not one of them. Vandals did a number on his exhibit over the weekend.

“Got out of work and I went and got more lights to put around the fence and I looked and saw the snowflakes all cut up,” Artcliff said. “The wires and the extension cords and I’m going this is crazy. And then I knew it was wrong. Somebody was being devious you know.”

Residents said they would bring their kids to see the display so they could capture the true spirit of Christmas. But those same neighbors say that won’t happen this year because someone hasn’t been nice.

“I’m sorry Eddie it happened to you and there was no reason for it,” said Carol Oliver, Artcliff's neighbor.

Oliver lives a few doors away from where vandals struck. She can’t understand how bad things seem to happen to good people.

“I don’t know why anybody would do that to him,” Oliver said. “He’s a very kind person that would do anything for anybody.”

The incident happened at the corner of Holmes and Niagra in Saginaw.

Melvin Doran, another neighbor, said his community is a little less festive now.

“Everything is lit up during the holiday seasons,” Doran said. “It looks so great down here and now we got one less thing to look at.”

Doran was quick to point out something like this can happen anywhere in Mid-Michigan. He thinks neighbors should look out for each other.

“Vandalism is not cool and we will keep an eye out for you,” Doran said.

When it comes to his display, Artcliff is taking a wait and see approach. No matter what, he won’t let a few people on the naughty list ruin his Christmas spirit.

“They can’t do that,” Artcliff said. “The Grinch ain’t stealing my Christmas.”

Artcliff said he contacted police, but isn't sure if he is going to file an official report.

As for how to prevent something similar from happening to your display, here are some tips courtesy of the Saginaw Township Police Department:

Have a lot of yard lights ensuring that the area is well lit If you have any inflatables, deflate them at night Get a high-resolution trail camera to record any vandals

