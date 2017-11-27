Best ways to keep the weight off this holiday season

It’s time to count up the caloric cost of throwing caution to the wind for your Thanksgiving feast.

With the Thanksgiving weekend behind us, some of you might be thinking about burning off the pumpkin pie.

Did you overeat at Thanksgiving? At Sarah Fechter Fitness it was back to the gym three days after turkey day.

Her classes are booming this time of year, filled with people trying to keep off those extra pounds this holiday season.

Fechter said it’s a whole lot easier than it looks.

“My best advice is you don’t have to say no to all the family and the drinks and the food and the fun, just keep working out,” Fechter said.

An easy trick she said is taking small portions of the food you’re craving. This helps keep you involved in holiday events without going overboard.

“Don’t overindulge to the point where you can’t zip up your pants or feel completely miserable, just enjoy everything and then take it at a slow pace and keep moving,” Fechter said.

Speaking of moving, what are the best workouts for this time of year?

“Find a dancing class, find something that you enjoy, get together with some girlfriends and instead of always going to get drinks or eats, find an activity that you really like to do,” Fechter said.

Fechter said it all comes down to balancing your calories and exercising. One of the dishes packed with the most calories is of course what we look forward to the most, desserts.

To fight the urge to indulge in those holiday sweets Fechter recommends using protein powder in every day recipes.

Cooking up low calorie options is a healthy way to feel like you’re cheating on your diet without actually doing it.

Fechter’s last tip goes back to the most important part of the holidays, spending time with your loved ones.

“Invite your friends and family from out of town and have them do it with you and you should be able to survive the holidays,” Fechter said.

