Crews respond to pole barn fire in Frankenmuth - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to pole barn fire in Frankenmuth

Posted: Updated:
City of Frakenmuth City of Frakenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Firefighters are responding to a pole barn fire on Hart Road in Frankenmuth.

Hart Road is closed between Frankenmuth and Van Cleve Road.

The barn is fully engulfed, but the fire is contained to the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking drivers to find a different route.

Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.