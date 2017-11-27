Police investigate after body found in Saginaw Twp. motel

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Saginaw Township motel.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said the deceased was a female in her late fifties. She was found Monday, Nov. 28 at the Curry's Motel on State Street.

Pussehl said the death is not considered suspicious, but is under investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

