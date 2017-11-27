Tigers agree to terms with Blaine Hardy - WNEM TV 5

Tigers agree to terms with Blaine Hardy

DETROIT (AP) -- The Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Blaine Hardy, a deal that would pay the 30-year-old reliever $795,000 while in the major leagues and $192,009 while in the minors.
   Hardy would have become eligible for salary arbitration if offered a contract by the Dec. 1 deadline. He has 2 years, 131 days of major league service -- and the cutoff for arbitration eligibility this offseason was 2 years, 119 days.
   Detroit also announced Saturday that it agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers Kevin Comer and Mark Montgomery, infielder Niko Goodrum and outfielder-first baseman Chad Huffman. Those four will report to major league spring training.
   Hardy went 1-0 with a 5.94 ERA in 35 games for Detroit in 2017.

