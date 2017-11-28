Medical marijuana creates controversy in Thetford Twp.

As the legalization of recreational marijuana inches closer to reality in Michigan, cities across the state are preparing for the wave of potential new business it could create.

However, not everyone is eager to see marijuana move to town.

A recent change by the state licensing board sent municipalities scrambling to pass ordinances in order to allow medical marijuana facilities to remain open.

That was the case in Thetford Township where a public hearing was held Monday regarding the issue.

The township supervisor said they're going to move forward with the ordinance, but they wanted to hear what the public had to say.

With a controversial topic comes some powerful comments.

“Life's got more to it than getting high every day,” one man said at the meeting.

Controversy surrounds the medical marijuana industry coming to Thetford Township.

“There is a very large odor that comes with this. We have outdoor sales at my business,” one resident said.

Some residents are worried.

"I have concerns about how this will affect my property value,” a resident said.

Others said it’s a savior. A man at the meeting said before medical marijuana he was prescribe a handful of pills.

"The last 10 years I gotta thank marijuana for that because if it wasn't for that I wouldn't be here right now,” he said.

Debra Skinner has a similar store. She said she’s a three-time cancer survivor.

“Doctors couldn't do nothing more for me. I was taking pills after pills for pain,” Skinner said.

She said now all she takes are medical marijuana products and she's happy they might be coming to Thetford in the future.

Larry Krupp agreed and would like the township to not even draft an ordinance, just let the industry happen.

"Let those people that want to be growers let them grow. Let those people that want to be patients get their prescriptions and be patients. Beyond that I don't see why the township should stick their nose in it quite frankly,” he said.

The township supervisor said the next step is to draft up an ordinance with their planning commission.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.