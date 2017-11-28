MSP: 10 killed in crashes over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Michigan State Police say 10 people lost their lives in 10 separate crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

It's the same number of deaths reported during the five-day period last year.

The holiday period is counted from Wednesday morning to Sunday night.

State police continue to urge drivers to wear seat belts and to never get behind the wheel while impaired.

