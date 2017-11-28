MSP: 10 killed in crashes over Thanksgiving holiday weekend - WNEM TV 5

MSP: 10 killed in crashes over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

The Michigan State Police say 10 people lost their lives in 10 separate crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

It's the same number of deaths reported during the five-day period last year.

The holiday period is counted from Wednesday morning to Sunday night.

State police continue to urge drivers to wear seat belts and to never get behind the wheel while impaired.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.