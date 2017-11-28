Funeral services to be held for deputy killed in police pursuit

The flags will fly at half-staff across Michigan Tuesday as an officer is laid to rest.

Governor Rick Snyder ordered the honor for Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall.

The 50-year-old Burton resident died Thanksgiving morning after he was killed by a car that authorities said swerved and hit him during a police chase.

A 22-year-old-man, Christopher Berak, is now behind bars and charged in his death.

Overall spent years working as the school officer liaison for the Brandon School District.

“He was great he was just such a caring compassionate person. He was unbelievable,” said Matt Outlaw, superintendent of Brandon School District.

A visitation was held Monday at Mt. Zion Church in Clarkston.

The funeral service for Overall starts at 11 a.m. at the church.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help out his family. >>Click here to donate<<

