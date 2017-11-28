Michigan deputy fatally hit during chase hailed for actions

A Michigan sheriff's deputy fatally struck by a car that police were chasing was hailed during his funeral as someone whose death happened as he trying to make sure no one else got hurt.

Hundreds of police officers were among some 2,000 mourners at Tuesday's funeral for 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall at Independence Township's Mount Zion Church.

Authorities say Overall, who lived in Burton, was preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires when he was hit early Thursday. The 22-year-old driver Christopher Berak faces first-degree homicide charges.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during the funeral that Overall's actions that night make him "the embodiment of a hero."

Thomas Parker, a retired Oakland County Sheriff Deputy, worked side-by-side with Overall for years.

“He was a fine example for our youth and for our community. Plain and simple, he was a real good guy.”

Sonya Overall says her husband was a passionate fisherman and he hoped to become a fishing boat captain in Florida.

Lieutenant Jeremy Scharrer with the Burton Fire Department worked with Overall’s wife, Sonja, at the Burton Fire Department.

“It’s a big loss for Burton. That’s why we came to the funeral to represent the City of Burton. We needed to show our support.”

Sharrer said Overall was a kind and compassionate person, someone he loved to be around.

“I did go out with him a few times with the family. All the stories he would tell, and everything that I’ve heard from him.. this just hurts.”

That thought echoed by law enforcement officers from around the country who attended Overall’s funeral.

David Wagman is a New York Police Officer.

“We’re all family, the thin blue line, and that means we are pretty thick.”

Wagman said that line is thick enough to pull law enforcement from across the country to honor one of their own.

“You are paying your respects. For the family and for the shield. Everything that we stand for, to help people.”

Wagman is a member of the Police Honor Guard. He travels around the country supporting the families of fallen officers.

He didn’t know Overall, but honors the legacy he leaves behind.

As did Officer Patrick Lemke with the Ferndale Police Department.

“It’s a heartfelt show of support. Showing what we do every day, sometimes it’s behind the scenes. Other times, it is in the limelight. Today just shows how much the community cares.”

Governor Rick Snyder ordered flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday for Overall.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help out his family. >>Click here to donate<<

A bake sale has also been organized to help support his family. All proceeds from the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale will go to support Overall's family.

The event is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the shelter, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 42 East, in Pontiac.

“We’re asking the public to come out to support Deputy Overall’s family who are facing the many challenges that come with losing a loved one,” Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said. “When the baked goods sell out, the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center will certainly accept donations for Deputy Overall’s family.”

