Gordmans to celebrate Giving Tuesday

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan retailer is celebrating Giving Tuesday.

Gordmans is donating 10 percent of each store's sales from 5 p.m. to closing Tuesday.

Proceeds raised from the Gordmans on Bay Road in Saginaw will go to the United Way of Saginaw County.

The first 50 shoppers get $5 gift cards and one lucky shopper will take home a card worth $100.

Each of its 58 stores are taking part in Giving Tuesday.

