50s return for Tuesday

After the long holiday weekend, the weather remained quiet for us on Monday, providing a smooth transition back to work and back to school. Temperatures did remain on the chilly side though with plenty of cloud cover, but today will be a different story with much warmer air moving into the region.

Today & Tonight

Despite some cloud cover spoiling the sunshine yesterday, we're going to make up for it a little bit as we start our Tuesday. What was left of the cloud cover during the overnight period is moving out and we're trending mostly clear for the morning commutes.

Temperatures reached their low point around midnight and have risen gradually over the last few hours, giving us plenty of readings in the 40s out the door today. With plenty of warm air moving into the region, expect high temperatures to range from the low 50s to upper 50s around the area for today.

We expect the warmest of those temperatures to be near the I-69 corridor, with even a shot at 60 degrees. Into the Thumb and around the Tri-Cities region, we expect mostly middle 50s, with some low 50s as you get farther to the north and west near Clare and Houghton Lake.

With the mild temperatures today, you may find yourself in the yard at some point today finishing up some of those last minute outdoor chores or putting up the Christmas lights. It will be a good day to get that done, but know we do have a breezy southwest wind today around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour at times.

Cloud cover will steadily increase through today, with the sunshine lasting longest the farther south and east you are, with clouds reaching our western counties first late this morning into the early afternoon. Eventually, cloud cover will win out in all areas by the evening.

A few rain showers will be possible as the front passes through, but activity is expected to be hit and miss, with not everyone seeing a shower today. Even those who do shouldn't expect anything overly heavy.

Skies will clear tonight behind the front, allowing us a good opportunity to have temperatures cool down quite a bit, and we'll start tomorrow with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

