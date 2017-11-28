The other side of the roller coaster

Spring in November? That's exactly where we found ourselves on Tuesday, along with a rare opportunity to air the house out in late-November. We've been buckled into a temperatures roller coaster since the weekend, and we all know what comes next after a climb like we saw on Tuesday...

>>Hour-by-hour: Future temps and wind tracker<<

Overnight

Skies will continue to clear tonight behind the passing cold front, opening the door to a returning cooler air mass. Winds shifting into the west-northwest will back off to about 5-15 mph, and we'll start tomorrow with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Wednesday

The dive down the other side of the temperature roller coaster will begin to level out as we hit the middle of the week, but it won't be a gloomy or dreary return to the cooler weather. A small ridge of high pressure over the Plains will settle over the Great Lakes, treating us to a round of sunny skies to offset some of the returning chill.

Highs will return to the low and middle 40s, along with a lighter NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Thursday & Beyond

The latest turn in our rapidly-changing weather pattern sends another weak cold front into the region on Thursday morning. Scattered showers will make for a wet drive to work and school in the morning, but we'll dry out nicely as the system departs during the afternoon. We'll wrap up the day with a mix of clouds and sun, with highs holding level in the mid 40s.

Dry weather will continue to prevail through the weekend as well, with temps continuing to lean a few degrees above normal.

Get the full breakdown for the next week in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

