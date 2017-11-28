Michigan farm ships Christmas trees to Florida military families

Military families in Florida are getting free Christmas trees all the way from Michigan.

Growers from across the state make the donations every year.

About 700 trees were shipped out this time around.

Service members from all branches of the military came out to show their support at the annual event.

"I have a special bond to my -- as you say -- my brothers and sisters of the Armed Forces. I consider myself still to be a soldier at heart and so the bonds are very close and we look out for each other,” said Bruce Binns, an Army veteran.

The trees came from Wahmhoff Farms in the city of Gobles.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.