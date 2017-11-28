Caught on Camera: Police share video of hit-and-run crash - WNEM TV 5

Caught on Camera: Police share video of hit-and-run crash

CNN -

A dramatic hit-and-run was caught on camera. Now, Michigan authorities are looking for the driver who left the scene of the crime.

>>WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some<<

The Kent County Sheriff's Office posted the video on Facebook Monday.

A surveillance camera captured the hit-and-run 10days ago in Gaines Township.

Deputies said a 62-year-old man was riding a bike when he was hit from behind.

The man was thrown from his bicycle and is now recovering from his injuries.

Investigators released the video in hopes of finding the hit and run driver.

