Michigan veteran to donate kidney to stranger thanks to Facebook post

A mother of three from Michigan says an Iraq war veteran she does not even know is saving her life after she posted about her desperate need for a kidney transplant on Facebook.

“I honestly thought that I wouldn’t be around for much, to see grandkids or anything like that. I thought that this was going to be the end of me, basically. I really did,” Jodie Harger said.

Harger’s health was so bad, she was put on disability. She battled Type 1 diabetes and kidney issues causing her to be put on dialysis.

She and her husband, Paul, even had to move their family down to Florida to get specialized treatment.

They were feeling desperate, so they asked for help on Facebook.

“It was heartbreaking to see it day after day, week after week, pleading for help and no response," said Carmen Hall.

Hall lives in Holland, Michigan where she used to work with Paul Harger at Home Depot. She saw their post and realized her husband, Jason, had the same blood type as Jodie.

Jason, an Iraq war veteran, took a test to see if he would be a match for Jodie. Two weeks later, they learned the results.

“I said ‘Jason is a match,’ and he just, it was dead silence between us," Harger said. "I’m bawling and then I hear him start to cry and it was just amazing news to get, amazing. I can’t even tell you how wonderful that news was.”

Although Jason didn’t even know her, he didn’t think twice about giving her his kidney.

“It’s not a duty or an obligation," Jason said. "It’s just people being people, you know. Helping other people out."

If all goes well, Jodie will even be able to return to the workforce.

“He’s saving my life. And there’s nothing I can do to ever repay that - ever,” Jodie said.

The average kidney transplant costs more than $250,000 and Jodie said her insurance doesn’t cover all of it.

The family set up a Generosity page to help raise the funds. >>To donate click here<<

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.