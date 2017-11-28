Police searching for stolen camper

Authorities need the public’s help locating a stolen camper.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the camper on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officials said the camper was stolen on Nov. 18 from the northern part of the county on Mission Road.

If you have any information, please call 989-772-5911 or message the department on Facebook.

