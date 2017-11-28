Saginaw woman corners alleged robber, holds him at gunpoint

A Saginaw County woman is credited with cornering an alleged robbery suspect and holding him at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.

Marcia Rabideau, of Shields, said she was at the Arby’s on Plumbrook Road and Van Dyke Road in Sterling Heights when she gave the store manager a batch of deposits to take to the bank.

Rabideau said the manager was confronted at the back door by a suspect with a handgun. The suspect took the deposits and fled on foot with the money, she said.

Rabideau jumped into her Dodge Charger and pursued the suspect. She said she cornered him at a river bank and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

"There was no way in hell I was going to allow this cat to get away with all of our deposits. The suspect tried reaching for his gun but I told him if he lowered his f*****g hands again that I would shoot him dead and I meant it!!!! He stood in the river bank with his hands above his head until the fuzz arrived!" Rabideau wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, police also caught the getaway driver who had taken off. Rabideau said he had a one-year-old girl in the getaway car with him.

No one was hurt.

Rabideau is the Director of Operations for an Arby’s franchise with seven locations in Metro Detroit. She has also helped with Saginaw Arson Watch in the past.

Her husband is the St. Charles Village police chief and a retired Saginaw City Police detective.

Rabideau has a CPL permit.

