High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac - WNEM TV 5

High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac

Posted: Updated:
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

If you plan on heading across the Mighty Mac, you may need to grab an escort.

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

That means all drivers are asked to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.

Vehicles vulnerable to high winds include pick-up trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and others.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.