High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac

If you plan on heading across the Mighty Mac, you may need to grab an escort.

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

That means all drivers are asked to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.

Vehicles vulnerable to high winds include pick-up trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and others.

