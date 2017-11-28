Pick up the phone, it's Santa calling

***Parents, we share some of Santa's secrets that you may not want your children to know***

Because of Santa’s busy schedule, he can’t meet every little boy and girl on his list before Christmas.

So instead, he’s been picking up the phone and giving them a call.

Jerome Blahnik has been bringing Christmas cheer to kids in Midland for seven years as a volunteer for the Santa calling program.

“People say to give back, but it’s really what you get out of it because you never know what the kids can say. But I’ve had ones where the kids say, ‘I love you Santa’ and it makes it all worthwhile,” Jerome told TV5.

The process is pretty simple. Parents fill out a form describing their child, get a time slot, and patiently wait for Santa’s call.

“You basically look at their hobbies and their interests,” Jerome explains.

The brains behind the Santa Call Center is Marcie Post.

She’s the Manager of Recreation for the City of Midland. But during the holidays, she’s in charge of wrangling up Santa volunteers.

“Midland area kiddos have this opportunity to be involved, and have that little call, and it doesn’t take much for me to get a group of volunteer guys that are super passionate about being Santa Claus. And it’s an easy program to do, so why not?”

Every year the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department turns into the North Pole Dispatch Center. And this time around, they have more than twenty volunteers.

Post said the volunteers get just as much back as the kids.

“When we get off that phone, and those guys come rushing in and say, ‘you would not believe this’, that to me, is the best part of the program.”

