1 person dead after shooting near gas station

One person has died after being shot near a gas station.

Flint Police were called to the Marathon gas station, 2726 W Court St., at 1:25 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a male that appeared to have been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

No further details on the victim are available at this time.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or have any information, call the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

