Do you know this person? Wanted for questioning in SUV theft

Do you know this person?

Saginaw Police are asking for help identifying this person. They are wanted for questioning in relation to a stolen 2008 4-door black Jeep Liberty.

The SUV was taken from the parking area of 234 S. Water Street (Club Indigo) in downtown Saginaw during the late hours of November 17th.

The Michigan license plate on the stolen vehicle is ATW907.

If you have any information, call Detective Sergeant Matthew Gerow at (989) 759-1251.

