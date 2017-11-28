Traffic Alert: Accident on Dixie Highway in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Accident on Dixie Highway in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting an accident on East Birch Run and Dixie Highway.

The accident happened at around 4:20 p.m. and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

