Police say person killed by Michigan deputy after chase

Authorities say a person has been killed as the person and a central Michigan sheriff's deputy fired at each other following a short police chase.

State Police Lt. Lisa Risch says the Eaton County deputy suffered minor injuries in the confrontation that happened Tuesday afternoon in a rural area of Brookfield Township, about 20 miles southwest of Lansing.

Police say county deputies were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant when the person fled in a vehicle and rammed two police vehicles a short distance away. Risch says no one else was inside the fleeing vehicle.

Police didn't immediately release more information about the person who died or the arrest warrant. The deputy was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

