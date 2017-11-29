Parent-teacher conferences becoming a thing of the past - WNEM TV 5

Parent-teacher conferences becoming a thing of the past

Parent-teacher conferences are becoming a thing of the past, but is it a good thing for working parents?

With technology letting parents see their kids' grades with the click of a button many parents are no longer needing those face-to-face meetings for an update on their children.

However, some teachers said getting rid of parent-teacher conferences forces them to find time outside the classroom to get in touch with parents. Unfortunately, that's time when they're not getting paid. 

Do you still go to parent-teacher conferences for your child?

