Another guilty plea on docket for Michigan sports doctor - WNEM TV 5

Another guilty plea on docket for Michigan sports doctor

Posted: Updated:
Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
CHARLOTTE, MI (AP) -

A sports doctor who treated elite female gymnasts, including Olympians, is returning to a Michigan court for another guilty plea in a sexual assault case.

Larry Nassar is appearing Wednesday in Eaton County, Michigan, a week after pleading guilty in a separate case in Ingham County. He's charged with molesting three girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club.

In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.

The 54-year-old Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims.

Nassar says he's sorry and compares his crimes to a "forest fire out of control."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.