Three arrested in medical marijuana robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Left to right: Timothy Breault, Ryan Norton, Danaka Seney (Courtesy: MSP) Left to right: Timothy Breault, Ryan Norton, Danaka Seney (Courtesy: MSP)
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI (WNEM) -

Three people were arrested after authorities say a woman was robbed of her medical marijuana. 

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Roscommon County.

The 43-year-old victim from Houghton Lake told police 26-year-old Timothy Breault, also from Houghton Lake, had offered to buy medical marijuana from her.

Police said Breault left the home and returned later with 27-year-old Ryan Norton of Harrison to make the exchange.

The victim told police she went to get a bag from the back room and when she returned to the kitchen Breault came up from behind and put her in a choke hold.

The victim said she lost consciousness from being choked. Her bag was missing when she woke up, police said. 

Troopers from the Michigan State Police said they found Breault and Norton at a home in Harrison along with evidence from the crime.

Both were arrested for unarmed robbery and booked in the Roscommon County Jail.

Danaka Seney, 27, from Harrison was also arrested for accessory to unarmed robbery.

The incident remains under investigation. 

