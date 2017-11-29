Temps fall off a cliff for Wednesday

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful late-November day in Mid-Michigan yesterday, with plenty of temperatures jumping well into the 50s with plenty of highs in the 60s too.

While those temperatures were nice, they're going to be leaving as quickly as they arrived, with cooler air set to settle back into the region as we hit the halfway point in the traditional workweek.

Today & Tonight

Skies are generally clear around the area this morning and we're already feeling the colder air as we hit the road for the Wednesday morning commutes. Temperatures have dipped into the 30s and although the wind has died down, we're seeing just enough this morning to take some of our wind chills down into the 20s.

Although we'll have a little cloud cover from time to time with our usual influence from the Great Lakes, in our northern zones this morning and possibly the Thumb this afternoon, we expect skies to remain fairly clear with plenty of sun. Winds will also lighten up quite a bit, allowing for a pleasant Wednesday.

Despite the sun, temperatures will struggle to move much today, with highs generally expected to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few middle 40s are possible in a few locations too. Although the winds will be lighter, even lighter winds will take low 40s and make them feel like the upper 30s, so dress for the 30s today.

Skies will stay clear through the evening, but cloud cover eventually wins out overnight. We should stay dry for much of the overnight, before eventually we see showers move back into the picture.

With temperatures having a chance to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s with the clear evening skies, we may see some snow initially tomorrow morning before temperatures warm up and change everything over to rain.

Although we'll see some flakes, we don't expect much if any accumulation and roads aren't expected to be a major issue tomorrow morning. As always, we'll keep our eyes on that!

