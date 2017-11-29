Coast Guard suspends search for missing man on Lake Skegemog

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department have suspended their search for a possible missing man on Lake Skegemog near Rapid City.

John Murray White, 46, of Traverse City did not show up for work Monday and was last seen Saturday, according to a report made to the sheriff’s department.

The Coast Guard said they received a call about 5 p.m. from the sheriff’s department asking for their help after a kayak was found in the northern end of Lake Skegemog.

A life jacket was found inside the kayak, police said, and another was found about 150 yards away.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the area and searched for about two years, they said. The search was suspended Tuesday night and resumed at first light Wednesday before being suspended again Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on White should contact the Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie Command Center at 906-635-3237.

