At least 1 dead outside Genesee Township home

At least one person is dead as authorities investigate outside a Genesee Township home.

Genesee County Central Dispatch originally reported a "miscellaneous fire" about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at a home on the 4500 block of North Belsay Road, between Hopkins and Bunker Hill in Genesee Township.

However, fire officials at the scene told TV5 there was no fire at the home and the department was called in to help block off the street and re-route traffic for school.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said the Crime Lab Unit is assisting in the investigation. TV5 crews report there is at least one body at the scene, and that it is a woman. No further details have been released at this time.

It's not believed that anyone is "at large" in connection with the death.

Armstrong Middle School and Fiedler Elementary School are near the scene. School officials said the buildings are operating normally and no security measures are in place at this time.

Stay with WNEM TV5 for more information as it comes into the Continuous News Center.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.