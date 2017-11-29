WantedWednesday: Police searching for Kaleen Strobel

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.

Kaleen Beth Strobel, 35, is wanted on four outstanding warrants, according to Midland Police Department said.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Those warrants include parole violation on an original charge of smuggling controlled substance into a prison, a criminal bench warrant for contempt on an original charge of larceny from a building, a criminal bench warrant for contempt on an original charge for forgery, and a criminal bench warrant for contempt on an original charge of possession of marijuana.

Strobel is described as 5’3” tall and approximately 117 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.