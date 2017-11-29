Homeowners prepare for annual holiday display home walk

A Christmas display is turning heads in Mid-Michigan, but the festive decor doesn't stop outdoors.

The festive homeowner decked the halls and you're invited to step in for a look.

In true holiday spirit, the joyous display is being used to help others in need.

"I love the Christmas colors. I feel like that's what Christmas is all about," said Lori Lang, homeowner.

Christmas is also about helping others. That's why Lang took her decorating skills to the next level for a good cause.

"Actually, I did my shopping way back in October because I was nervous and wanted to do the Zonta Club proud," Lang said.

Every year the Zonta Club of Midland hosts a holiday home walk.

Organizer Crystal Corbat chose Lang's house to showcase for their 37th year.

"We have decorators that donate their time and their design expertise to help the homeowners decorate their homes. And most of the money that's raised from these ticket sales goes to scholarships for women in the Midland community," Corbat said.

So far the annual event has provided more than a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships to women in need. That's exactly why Lang decided to open up her doors.

Lang said she went above and beyond with her decorating this year, especially for the home walk. She did the outside of the house, the inside and even the bedrooms.

Corbat said she is thankful a handful of homeowners, like Lang, donate their time and space for a whole weekend.

"It's just kind of a bonding thing. Something you can do with your family to get you sort of in the holiday spirit. Obviously they're giving back to the community and allowing us to be able to provide these scholarships for women in the community," Corbat said.

Lang hopes her home helps spread awareness and of course the Christmas spirit.

"It's a great organization and we want to support them. So we are doing the Zonta walk," Lang said.

There are five Midland area homes participating in this year's Zonta Club home walk. It is Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.