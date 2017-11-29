Counselor: 80 percent of women workers victims of sexual harassment

The Today Show served up shock and surprise Wednesday morning with the announcement NBC fired one of its most popular personalities - Matt Lauer - after an allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The longtime Today Show host is just the latest in a string of high-profile personalities fired for deplorable behavior as the fast moving national reckoning over sexual harassment in the workplace reaches new heights.

Victims of sexual harassment know how common it happens in the workplace.

"Absolutely horrified and violated," said Nicole Marinelli.

Marinelli said she was a victim of sexual harassment.

The alleged incident took place years ago while Marinelli worked for a different employer.

She claims one of her male colleagues decided to make their business relationship very personal.

"I was sitting at home one night. I get a text message, open it up and it's an inappropriate picture," Marinelli said.

She was caught off guard and shocked.

"I didn't know how to address it at the time. Do I respond? Do I call him out on it? Do I turn him in," Marinelli said.

Now she is a licensed professional counselor. She works with area businesses to train their employees about sexual harassment.

Marinelli wants people to know sexual harassment comes in many forms.

"Something as simple as staring at a coworker's body as they walk by or something more verbal such as saying 'you're looking really fantastic today,'" Marinelli said.

She said 80 percent of women in the workplace have been victims of sexual harassment. She is optimistic that statistic can improve.

Sexual harassment allegations against celebrities and politicians is at the forefront of the news cycle.

Marinelli thinks the spotlight on the problem will educate all employees.

"We're finally just starting to get the recognition that this is happening and it's not OK," Marinelli said.

She said everyone needs to monitor themselves when it comes to interactions with their coworkers in the workplace. She said the best rule to live by is to keep everything professional.

