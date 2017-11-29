Family seeks answers after memorial bench stolen

When a local man passed away 14 years ago, his family had a memorial bench with his name engraved installed at a nearby plaza he visited frequently.

Now the family is heartbroken because the bench was stolen.

They are searching for answers and hoping someone returns the bench or speaks up about its whereabouts.

"Even though he's been gone a while, I still think about him every day," said Jack Provenzano, son of bench honoree.

There are few things that compare to the feeling of missing a parent who is no longer alive. Provenzano knows the feeling.

His father passed away in 2003.

One thing brought joy to those memories and that was the bench that sat at Green Acres Plaza in Saginaw Township.

"It was always a good feeling to see the bench. It not only reminded me of him, but my mother who wanted it there," Provenzano said.

The bench was moved in front of Shahi Restaurant after Kroger remodeled this year. But recently the bench was stolen.

"Kind of a surprise to us after 14 years why this bench would be taken. You can't really use it publicly. My father's name is engraved onto it," Provenzano said.

TV5 reached out to the Saginaw Township Police Department who said the businesses in the area did not have surveillance video that showed the theft. They are asking anyone with information to call police so they can find the bench.

Provenzano said many people used the bench to rest after shopping or while waiting for the bus.

His father loved visiting the plaza and the bench was a big part of that memory.

Provenzano's father passes away at the spot the bench used to sit.

:My father, in April of 2003, was out for his daily two mile walk. He used to come here to the plaza and interact with the business owners and enjoy the walk. That day his heart gave away," Provenzano said.

Knowing someone would steal something like the bench brings pain to his family. They would just like to see it returned.

"It's not a very good feeling to know that. We think of Saginaw as a very nice place to live and we can't think of any good reason why someone would want to take the bench," Provenzano said.

