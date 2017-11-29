Michigan Legislature votes to let prison agency hire felons

Legislation heading to Gov. Rick Snyder would require the Michigan Department of Corrections to have a policy allowing for the hiring of felons.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Wednesday, months after the measure won House passage.

A 1996 law prohibits people convicted of felonies from being employed in the prison agency. It apparently was a reaction to fears over the state hiring felons as corrections officers.

The legislation would make an exception if the job wouldn't risk public safety or the operation of the department. An extensive background check and written approval from the department director would be required.

The Corrections Department supports the bill as a way to lead by example because many employers automatically exclude hiring people with a criminal record.

