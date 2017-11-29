Classes back to normal after gas leak on UM-Flint campus

Classes are back to normal after a gas leak on the University of Michigan-Flint’s campus.

The university said the gas leak happened at the footbridge on the north side of the Flint river.

Consumers Energy found the area safe and the William S. White (WSW) building can go back to normal operations Thursday.

WSW is now open and all classes and activities will resume as scheduled, the university said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.