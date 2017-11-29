City fighting blight with possible fines, jail time

The city of Pinconning is fighting blight with possible fines and or jail time.

On Wednesday, the city manager and the Pinconning Police Department issued multiple violation notices in regards to the city's blight ordinance.

"As part of the City of Pinconning 'Blight Cleanup Campaign' we will be issuing violations for the next several weeks targeting accumulation, and disposition of junk, trash, rubbish, abandoned vehicles, wrecked, dismantled, or unusable vehicles, and building materials, and the maintenance of blighted structures, and other blighting factors or causes of blight, and deterioration of blighted structures, and other blight that is defined in the ordinance," the police department said on its Facebook page.

If residents fail to comply with the provisions of the ordinance they could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to $500 in fines and or 90 days in prison if found guilty, police said.

If you have a complaint about a blight issue in your neighborhood or if you received a violation notice, you can contact city hall or Police Sgt. Terry Spencer.

