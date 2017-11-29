Saginaw Promise offers bright future to local students

A local teen is thankful for the gift of a brighter future thanks to a local charity group.

That gift comes in the form of a scholarship from the Saginaw Promise.

"I probably wouldn't have gone to college. I just didn't have the means at the time," said Cecilia Olvera, student.

A life with a college education versus a life without. It's a thought many parents have when raising their children.

College is expensive and some just don't have the option, like Olvera.

Her saving grace was the Saginaw Promise.

"I used it to pay for two years of college, as well as save during that time to go during the spring. So I was able to get my associates degree this year debt free," Olvera said.

She attends Delta College and Ferris State University. She studies criminal justice and Spanish year round.

Olvera was in attendance Wednesday evening as those involved with the Saginaw Promise celebrated its sixth year and gave thanks to everyone who makes it possible.

"When this program first started people were doubtful that it would continue. And we have no given out over $742,000 to our sixth class," said Deborah Sanchez, director of Saginaw Promise. "We couldn't do it alone. We're definitely not an island. We're working with out community, our corporate, our foundation, a number of sponsors and we certainly appreciate that support."

Olvera said this is the type of program that doesn't just help students, but the city they come from.

"This is a program that means a lot to me. Especially, the whole purpose is to encourage students to stay here and help benefit their own community. And that's something I've internalized and taken in personally and something I aspire to do," Olvera said.

The Saginaw Promise is just one of two district wide scholarship programs in the Mid-Michigan area. The second is through Bay County.

